Consumer Reports reveals the cars that are least likely to break down

Correspondent: Shanelle Kaul

(CBS) - There's a lot to consider when buying a new car: the color, features, gas mileage, and, of course, price.

But Consumer Reports says buyers should also be looking at how reliable a vehicle is.

Every year the organization surveys tens of thousands of people to see how their cars performed.

They ask about everything from the engine and transmission to the electrical systems and even body paint and trim.

After collecting information from the past 20 years statisticians crunch the numbers and determine the most reliable.

Toyota vehicles regularly perform well and this year the company dominates with seven vehicles in the top 10 including the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Consumer Reports found that overall hybrids perform better than gas-powered cars.

“What's really interesting is that even though hybrid vehicles are more complex, they have more, more features. They have an electric motor, they have batteries, but they're 26% more reliable than gasoline-powered cars on average. And that's what our members are telling us," says Keith Barry from Consumer Reports.