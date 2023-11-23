How to save money on Black Friday

(NBC) - Tips on four things to save yourself money on purchases and returns this Black Friday and beyond.

After the big feast, thoughts turn to Black Friday shopping.

Tracy Davidson has four things you can do to save yourself money all season long.

Start off by downloading the apps for your favorite stores.

"So bigger box retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, they're going to have newsletters, apps, emails that you can sign up for that are going to send you those promotions on a daily basis," stated Ali Mierzejewski, toy insider.

Don't forget small business Saturday this Saturday, November 25.

Small businesses may not have apps so follow their social media pages for promotions and deals.

When you make a purchase, ask about the store's return policies. Check your receipt, look for signs at the register, and check their apps and websites for the policies so there is no confusion.

If you're shopping online use browser extensions to help you find coupons and deals.

"And that way you can see when the price dips, and that's when you want to make your purchase," said Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet.

Just keep in mind they may collect some of your basic personal info. Check the terms and conditions before you use them.

Of course, right around the corner from Black Friday and small business Saturday is travel deal Tuesday.

"We recommend that if you're thinking about vacations for 2024, aim to book on travel deal Tuesday to travel in January if possible. January is the cheapest month of the year to fly and to stay in hotels," said Hayley Berg, Lead Economist, Hopper.