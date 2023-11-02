The White House has proposed cracking down on junk fees

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration has proposed increasing transparency around junk fees, which are hidden or misleading charges that increase the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms, and other goods and services.

The Biden administration has proposed a new Federal Trade Commission rule that would require more transparency from companies when it comes to these fees.

The administration has also proposed regulation from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and the Department of Labor.

Consumers can also avoid the fees by staying vigilant, challenging late-breaking add-ons, and comparison shopping.