Netflix raises its subscription prices

The streaming platform increased its premium ad-free plan in by $3 per month, to $22.99.

The one-stream basic plan will increase to $11.99.

All other plans, including the entry-level $6.99-a-month ad-supported tier, will keep the same monthly rate.

Netflix reported a nine percent year-over-year increase in average paid memberships, adding 8.8 million subscribers last quarter.

The company attributes some of that growth to its password-sharing crackdown.

Netflix last raised prices in January 2022.