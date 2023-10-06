Skip to Content
Diamond deals how to find the right engagement ring

NEW YORK, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Diamonds, what woman out there doesn't love and appreciate a beautiful diamond ring. Preferably bigger the better, adds a bit more sparkle to the smile.  

Cut, clarity and color all factor into finding the right diamond.  Retail jewelry stores and big designer name brands, average their cost based on short term price fluctuations.

Prices for Raw, uncut and unpolished diamonds are where you'll find lower price points.  Declining sales in the jewelry business have led to the plummet in prices.

Luxury and discretionary spending budgets went down post pandemic, while consumers preferred to chalk up more cash for travel adventures.  However, experts' express marriage proposals are currently on the boom and will continue to soar.

