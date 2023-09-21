Donuts for a good cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A donut business is giving back to the Yuma community.

"Hurts Donuts" will be in Yuma on Friday, September 22 at 11 a.m. at the New Mountain Church on Avenue 3E.

The goal is to sell from 150 to 200 dozen of the sweet treats.

All the proceeds will go towards a local non-profit agency chosen during the event.

"We do charity work all the time we do fundraising where people will coordinate with school to pre-purchase dozens. We sell at a set price and they can sell the donuts at another price so they can raise money for the donuts," said Blake Tendick, Hurts Donuts Franchise Owner.

The Hurts Donuts owner recommends getting there early because donuts will be sold on a first-come, - first serve basis.