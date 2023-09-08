U.S. dollar hits 6-month high; has increased 5% since mid-July

(CNN) - The U.S. dollar is showing strong gains for the 8th week in a row.

It's increased five percent since mid-July hitting a six-month high.

This is the greenback's longest winning streak in nearly nine years.

The recent rally comes after concerns earlier this year that the dollar was losing its status as the world's reserve currency.

Economists say the dollar has been buoyed by positive U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates higher.

Higher interest rates lead to more foreign capital pouring in as investors seek higher returns.

All of which boost a country's currency.

Globally, China and Europe's economies seem to be showing more vulnerability.

Economists say those countries could be heading towards recession.

