Hyundai recalls almost 40,000 Elantra HEV vehicles

(NBC) - Hyundai recalling nearly 40,000 Elantra HEV vehicles due to a software error that can potentially cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The company said a motor control unit software error could potentially cause the car to accelerate suddenly after the brake pedal is released.

Such unexpected acceleration could increase the risk of a crash.

The Hyundai recall covers certain hybrid sedans from model years 2021 through 2023.

Hyundai will notify owners by mail by mid-October to bring their vehicles into their local Hyundai dealership for repairs, free of charge.