U.S. jobs market added 339K jobs in May

(NBC) - The U.S. jobs market added 339,000 jobs in May far outpacing the Dow Jones estimate of 190,000. May marks the 29th straight month of positive job growth.

And the unemployment rate now sits at 3.7 percent, just above the lowest level since 1969.

The news lifted spirits on Wall Street with stocks opening higher on Friday.