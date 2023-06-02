Skip to Content
U.S. jobs market added 339K jobs in May

(NBC) - The U.S. jobs market added 339,000 jobs in May far outpacing the Dow Jones estimate of 190,000. May marks the 29th straight month of positive job growth.

The U.S. Job market performed better than expected last month.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, 339,000 jobs were added in May.

That far exceeds the Dow Jones estimate of 190,000.

And the unemployment rate now sits at 3.7 percent, just above the lowest level since 1969.

The news lifted spirits on Wall Street with stocks opening higher on Friday.

NBC News

