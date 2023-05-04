No more free COVID tests as nationwide public health emergency ends May 11

(NBC) - At-home COVID test kits are convenient and sometimes free. When the nationwide public health emergency ends on May 11th, so will government funds that have been covering the cost of COVID testing.

Linda Baquero reports.

For two years, the federal government has been reimbursing health insurers for the cost of up to eight COVID tests each month.

And home tests for sale at local pharmacies are covered in some cases.

The feds also set up a website to order free test kits mailed to homes.

But all those free services will end on May 11.

So what happens to consumers now that health insurers won't be required to cover COVID testing?

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association tells us, "Each BCBS company is looking at how best to support access, which may include reasonable limits on the use of these tests and encouraging members to use in-network providers. We are committed to protecting patients from unnecessary costs."

At-home testing kits seem readily available at local pharmacies we checked.

This woman works at a pharmacy.

"Working here, you see people still come in for the tests and they do still deeply care about the virus, so they'll definitely be stocking up," said Aasia Hay, New Rochelle.

For now, you can still order up to four free test kits by going to COVID.gov.

That's where you can also check the FDA's list of kits whose expiration dates have been extended.

For those with Medicare part B, LAB tests will continue to be covered if they're ordered by a medical provider. Those with Medicaid will continue to get free testing until September 2024.