Honda recalls vehicles over camera issues

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - Have you hit something while backing out of your driveway?

Well, if you have a Honda, it may not be entirely your fault.

The car manufacturer is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera display that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit and only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda says it's aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.