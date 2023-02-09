Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
today at 1:53 PM
Published 11:27 AM

Honda recalls vehicles over camera issues

The car manufacturer is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera display that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - Have you hit something while backing out of your driveway?

Well, if you have a Honda, it may not be entirely your fault.

The car manufacturer is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera display that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit and only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda says it's aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen is an MMJ who joined KYMA in 2022. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content