Stamp prices going up to 60 cents

(KYMA, KECY) - Forever stamps are expected to go up two cents in July, from 58 to 60 cents.

Costs for other mailing services are also expected to rise, including metered letters, domestic postcards, and international letters.

The Postal Service first proposed the increases last month, blaming inflation and increased operating costs.

The postal regulatory commission is reviewing the increases and is expected to approve them.

They would go into effect July 10.

The agency has experienced net losses for 14 years in a row and expects to lose $110 billion over the next decade.