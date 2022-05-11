Scam Alert: A local Senior-Living center is hosting a scam prevention event

Emerald Springs Senior Living Center is set to host a scam prevention presentation on Thursday, May 19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Our seasoned relatives rely on their electronic devices to stay connected with the rest of the world. But, those same lifelines are used to target them.

Criminals use a variety of ploys to gain a victim's confidence and if successful, leave them penniless.

That's why it's up to their relatives or those tasked to care for them to help protect them.

For that reason, Emerald Springs Senior Living is hosting a scam protection presentation. John Hessinger the Community Development Director will be the guest speaker.

Hessinger will talk about the scams being reported in our area. He will also discuss how people can protect themselves by identifying red flags.

Senior Scam Protection Thursday, May 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Emerald Springs Senior Living 1475 S. 46th Avenue

Seating is limited and participants are asked to R.S.V.P at 928329-7707