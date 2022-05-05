Skip to Content
today at 6:24 AM
TikTok to launch ads on videos

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/CNN) - From TV commercials to pop-ups on your favorite websites, advertising is everywhere and now it's coming to TikTok.

It's called TikTok pulse and the company says it'll let marketers buy ad spots on the top 4% of videos and allow select creators to get a cut of the cash.

The details haven't really been shaken out yet, but the feature would be a first for TikTok.

As it stands now creators can get money from TikTok through the creator fund but they haven't gotten other chances to earn revenue from ads.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

