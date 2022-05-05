TikTok to launch ads on videos

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/CNN) - From TV commercials to pop-ups on your favorite websites, advertising is everywhere and now it's coming to TikTok.

It's called TikTok pulse and the company says it'll let marketers buy ad spots on the top 4% of videos and allow select creators to get a cut of the cash.

The details haven't really been shaken out yet, but the feature would be a first for TikTok.

As it stands now creators can get money from TikTok through the creator fund but they haven't gotten other chances to earn revenue from ads.