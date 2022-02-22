AT&T shutting down 3G Network on Tuesday, others will follow

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - AT&T's 3G Network is shutting down on Tuesday and other carriers are following suit later this year.

Important to note, this shutdown won't just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own. That's because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices like detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like On-Star.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases like vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.