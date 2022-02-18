Skip to Content
Coca-Cola introduces new first of a kind flavor

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Coca-Cola is introducing a new limited-edition flavor called Starlight.

It's not clear exactly what the reddish-colored soda is supposed to taste like.

The company says it's inspired by space, reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire and a cooling sensation evoking the feeling of a cold journey to space.

It's the first drink from 'Coca-Cola Creations' which is a new innovation platform which will introduce new limited-time products and experiences.

Starlight hits store shelves across the United States starting Monday.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

