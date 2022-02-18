Coca-Cola introduces new first of a kind flavor

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Coca-Cola is introducing a new limited-edition flavor called Starlight.

It's not clear exactly what the reddish-colored soda is supposed to taste like.

The company says it's inspired by space, reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire and a cooling sensation evoking the feeling of a cold journey to space.

It's the first drink from 'Coca-Cola Creations' which is a new innovation platform which will introduce new limited-time products and experiences.

Starlight hits store shelves across the United States starting Monday.