The Pandemic has shown us the importance of final expenses

Local mortuaries want people to think about death preparations before hand.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The COVID-19 virus doesn't discriminate, killing anyone in its path. In just a matter of moments, families can be faced with making decisions that they're ill-prepared to make.

No one could have predicted the wave of loss caused by the virus but the unfortunate aftermath of their deaths meant someone would have to make their final arrangements.

Something as simple as a cremation could cost as much as a few thousand dollars, burials can cost five times that. Traditional funerals can cost around $10,000.

Businesses like Desert Lawn Mortuary specialize in working with families to find a solution. But, Family Services Manager Matthew Burgess says the best thing to do is to be prepared.

Burgess says families should open the lines of communication and talk about each member's final wishes. Questions like who will be buried and who will be cremated need to be answered ahead of time.

Then there are the financials, Burgess recommends that those looking to be buried together, purchase their plots ahead of time.

Desert Lawn Mortuary is expanding and is offering plots as well as family estates and alternatives for those looking to be cremated but placed in a bench or other structure.

Like with anything else, shop around, do your homework. Burgess says planning your final expenses will be one less burden for your family to deal with.