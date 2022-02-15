Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
Published 7:31 AM

IRS issues more than $9 billion in refunds so far

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The IRS says Americans are already starting to receive their tax refunds with the federal agency releasing statistics showing it has received nearly 17-million returns as of February 4th.

That's on top of the backlog of 2020 returns the IRS is busy working through.

It says nearly 13-million tax returns have been processed and the average refund has been around $2,200.

The IRS began accepting returns on January 24th and Americans have until April 18th to file their income tax returns.

Consumer

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content