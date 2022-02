(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Buying a home has gotten a lot more expensive, with costs going up by double digits in the last quarter of 2021.

The National Association of Realtors says median prices of homes have gone up 15% overall compared to the entirety of 2021.

The most expensive homes can be found in San Jose, California with numbers as high as $1.6 million, though prices should begin to go back to normal later in the year.