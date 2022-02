Anyone can use a free service from AARP

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The AARP Foundation is setting up a program to provide free taxes services to all residents.

They will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning February 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the El Centro Community Center.

Membership is not required and is available for residents of all ages and of moderate-income.