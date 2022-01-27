Price inflation expected to increase further in 2022

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Price goods are becoming more obvious as the receipt for groceries at the supermarket gets bigger.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) notes several reasons why prices are inflating, including labor shortages, delay of supplies, and possibly severe weather.

One shopper says a change in diet has been helping and stated, "I am doing keto now. Has it been hard or easy to find that? Easy, because a lot of people are eating unhealthy stuff right now."

The USDA made a report explaining prices increasing 6.4% higher than in 2020 and another 2.5% increase is expected this year.