At-home Covid test kits inking a higher price tag

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Walmart and Kroger have raised the price of an at-home Covid-19 test kit as the price hike comes after an agreement with the White House to sell the tests at a reduced price expired.

Abbott's "Binaxnow" kit was one of the first at-home tests to be authorized by the federal government and was listed on Walmart's website Tuesday for $19.88, up from $14 last month.

Meanwhile, Kroger listed the tests for $23.99.

President Joe Biden announced the agreement with Walmart, Amazon and Kroger in September where the three-month deal to sell the tests "at cost" expired last month.