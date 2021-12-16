Over $41 million issued to Arizonans through Back to Work program

Funds made available to Arizonans

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In 2021, the Back to Work program has issued over $41 million bonuses to about 21,000 people.

The program, announced by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES), is used to support unemployment claimants.

Return-to-Work Bonuses (RTWBs) were distributed alongside Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for both employers and workers.

Many qualified for these bonuses as there was no longer a distinction between part-time and full-time work, which created opportunities for Arizonans to grow as they wait for the next available job.