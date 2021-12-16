Skip to Content
Published 6:52 AM

Alcohol sales jumped 11% early in the pandemic

(KYMA, KECY) - The COVID lockdown of 2020 caused people to rush to the store for toilet paper, masks and hand sanitizer, and we now know that people also stocked up on liquor.

Wednesday, the medical journal Plos One, published a study that found hard liquor sales jumped nearly 11% from March to June 2020.

Researchers looked at alcohol sales in 14 states.

Some states saw liquor sales increase between 20% and 40% during that time period.

Sales of wine rose nearly 9% overall in March of last year.

Interestingly, researchers found that beer sales declined in nearly all states in the study.

April Hettinger

