The BBB has tips on how to show ‘Porch Pirates’ the plank

Holidays mean more online purchases, which means more deliveries and more thefts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Delays in the supply lines have made it even more nerve-wracking when awaiting a package. In most cases, the store or shipping company will provide updates as the item makes its way to your front door.

So, it's only natural to expect a package and find nothing in its place. If that happens your bounty has now been taken by an infamous 'porch pirate'.

It's become the latest and quite possibly one of the easiest crimes. In many cases it's a crime of opportunity, witnessing a package sitting on a porch. But, many thieves follow delivery trucks as they make their rounds and pick up what they drop off.

The Better Business Bureau knows the tactics used by these modern-day pirates and they want consumers to know that they're not defenseless. John Hessinger with the BBB says the best way to distract this type of theft is to catch those responsible.

Installing security cameras is the best way to identify and prosecute someone suspected of taking packages. And, because the package was mailed it falls under federal jurisdiction.

That means hefty fines and jail time.

Other ways to avoid falling victim to these criminals is by working with neighbors to schedule drop-offs, having packages dropped off at your place of employment, or being there when the delivery truck arrives.

Now, if you do feel like you've fallen victim to theft, you'll need to file a report with the police.