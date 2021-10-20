Are you looking for a series to binge-watch? The BBB may have the answer

The Better Business Bureau is promoting Godaddy.com's latest series

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Godaddy.com is in the third season of its award-winning documentary series Made i\In America. The series follows businesses as they combat the financial struggles created by the pandemic.

Better Business Bureau Community Development Director John Hessinger hails this series as a perfect example of what businesses are going through across the globe.

In the latest installment, a minority-owned business based out of Phoenix is the subject of the documentary. The BBB provides tools for local entrepreneurs and business owners alike.

The Made In America series can be seen on the Godaddy.com Youtube channel.

