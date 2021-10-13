United Airlines vaccine mandate on hold for exempt

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A judge is temporarily preventing United Airlines from putting employees on leave if they request vaccine exemptions.

The order applies to about 2,000 workers who gave religious or medical reasons for not taking the shots. 97% of United employees complied with the vaccine mandate, but the six people who didn't, are suing.

The judge says he's not ruling on the case's merits now. Instead, just maintaining the status quo during arguments.

The lawsuit is happening in Texas -- where the Governor is trying to ban vaccine mandates.