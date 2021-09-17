Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
today at 7:54 AM
Published 7:51 AM

SpaceX crew posts first photos from Orbit

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The civilian crew of the SpaceX mission have posted their first incredible photos from orbit.

The four photos from the crew show them enjoying the experience on board the Dragon Spacecraft. They also show them amking full use of the observation bubble called the "Cupola" as they get some amazing views of the planet earth.

The crew is expected to bring their unprecedented mission to an end on Saturday with a splash down off the coast of Florida.

As Seen on TV / national-world / News / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content