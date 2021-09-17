SpaceX crew posts first photos from Orbit

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The civilian crew of the SpaceX mission have posted their first incredible photos from orbit.

The four photos from the crew show them enjoying the experience on board the Dragon Spacecraft. They also show them amking full use of the observation bubble called the "Cupola" as they get some amazing views of the planet earth.

The crew is expected to bring their unprecedented mission to an end on Saturday with a splash down off the coast of Florida.