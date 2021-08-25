QR codes are growing in popularity and criminals have taken notice

Consumer

The Better Business Bureau wants the public to be on alert for suspicious QR codes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Developed in the mid-90s, the Quick Response (QR) code allows users to get information or be directed to a website. The QR code's fate, closely resembles the fate of tie-dye, in that its popularity comes in waves.

During the pandemic, the QR code was dusted off and began to grow in popularity. The images were placed outside restaurants, doctor's offices and almost any kind of business imaginable.

QR codes are easy to use by scanning one with your phone. It will direct you to a website where you can see listings or make an appointment. But, this helpful tool can also be used to commit a crime.

The Better Business Bureau is reporting scams involving fake QR codes. The codes in question are being placed in menus or on the entrances of business with the owner unaware of the act.

Fraudulent QR codes will connect users to an unsecured site where malware and other viruses can be inserted into the user's devices.