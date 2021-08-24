Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
Published 7:58 AM

Crude oil prices drop to lowest price since May

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - On Monday, Triple-A reported that the price of crude oil went down $5 per barrel, closing out at roughly $62 per barrel.

That decrease makes crude oil dropping to its lowest level since May. This coming amid a decline in demand and a drop in the national average price for gasoline.

Investors fear that demand for crude oil will go down as Covid-19 infections around the world go up, which is bad news for oil investors but could spell good news for motorists driving gas prices lower.

As Seen on TV / National-World / News / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content