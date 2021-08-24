Crude oil prices drop to lowest price since May

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - On Monday, Triple-A reported that the price of crude oil went down $5 per barrel, closing out at roughly $62 per barrel.

That decrease makes crude oil dropping to its lowest level since May. This coming amid a decline in demand and a drop in the national average price for gasoline.

Investors fear that demand for crude oil will go down as Covid-19 infections around the world go up, which is bad news for oil investors but could spell good news for motorists driving gas prices lower.