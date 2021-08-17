T-Mobile warns customers of massive data breach

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - T-Mobile confirmed reports Monday that the wireless company had been hit by a data breach, but will not say how widespread the damage may be.

In an underground forum on Sunday, hackers claimed to have stolen full customer information from 100 million subscribers.

T-Mobile says it is working with the highest degree of urgency and have closed the vulnerability hackers used to get into its servers, but the telecommunications company has not determined that any customers' personal data was actually stolen.

T-Mobile says it will update customers once its investigation is complete.