Dollar General lounge chairs recalled due to amputation risk

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Dollar General is recalling about 155,000 lounge chairs amid consumer reports of amputations, lacerations and pinching of fingers.

The True Living Sling loungers feature white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric.

They were sold at the discount retailer between January and September 2019 for about $20.

So far, Dollar General has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the chairs' metal folding joints.

The UPC number for the impacted loungers can be found on your receipt. If you purchased these loungers, it's advised to stop using them immediately and contact Dollar General for a full refund.