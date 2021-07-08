Skip to Content
States sue Google over app store practices

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Dozens of states are suing Google over its app store practices with court records showing an antitrust lawsuit being filed in the U.S. District Court in California.

The suit alleges Google holds a monopoly on Android app distribution in the United States and Google has used restrictive contracts to force Android device makers to promote the Google Play Store at the expense of competition.

The suit also takes aim at the fees Google charges developers for in-app purchases.

The District of Columbia and 36 states are named as participants in the lawsuit.

