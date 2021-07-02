Jobless claims fell to 364 thousand, hits new pandemic low

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Claims for unemployment benefits have hit a new low since the pandemic began with only 364,000 Americans filling for jobless claims.

it's a turn around from most of June which saw the number of claims increase.

The labor market is making strides to recover from massive job losses during the pandemic, but millions of people are still unemployed and employers are seeing worker shortages amid concerns about childcare and ongoing health risks.