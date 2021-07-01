Pabst Blue Ribbon selling 1776 pack of beer

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In honor of the July 4th holiday weekend, Pabst Blue Ribbon is unveiling a 1776 pack of beer that could make beer runs less frequent.

Not just naming the infamous year of 1776, but 1,776 cans in a single pack.

The brand says this huge item honors the year America declared its independence from Great Britain and now is remembered as America's birthday.

Pabst has experimented before with going above the usual six or 24 pack. In 2019, it released a now-chinzty 99 pack of beer.

Although nearly 1,800 beers seems extreme, PBR says there are rumors an even larger pack is possible in the future.