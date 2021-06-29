Gas stations running out of gas ahead of July 4th

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Triple-A says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this July 4th weekend and if you're one of them, it might be tough to find gas.

A shortage of tank-truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.

A number of areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

The trade group 'National Tank Truck Carriers' reports somewhere between 20% to 25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

In addition to a gas shortage, prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014 with the national average being $3.10 per gallon.