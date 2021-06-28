Attorney General settles lawsuit with Johnson & Johnson

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The State Attorney announced over the weekend that Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle an opioid lawsuit from the state of New York.

The money J&J has to cough up will go toward prevention and treatment of opioid addiction. Johnson & Johnson also will not be allowed to make or sell opioids in New York.

A company spokesperson says it decided last year, to stop selling pain medications in the U.S.

In 2019, New York's Attorney General field a lawsuit claiming Johnson & Johnson, along with other pharmaceutical companies engaged in deceptive marketing and did not do enough to prevent opioids from falling into the wrong hands.