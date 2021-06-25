Weddings making big comeback from pandemic

Consumer

With more people vaccinated and capacity restrictions lifting everywhere, weddings are making a huge comeback in summer 2021.

According to the wedding planning website "The Knot," half of the couples who planned to get married last year postponed because of the pandemic and most couples who were waiting are setting a new date this year.

This has the wedding industry scrambling to meet demand.

In one example, a California wedding business had no nuptials booked at all last year and even nothing up until two months ago. Suddenly, the wedding planners are overwhelmed with two years worth of couples wanting to tie the knot at the same time.

The wedding industry, which typically employs 855,000 Americans is coming out of the pandemic short-handed.

In addition to finding labor, costs of some wedding essentials like flowers have doubled during the down time.

In another big change from tradition, while Fridays and Saturdays were always chosen as the ideal wedding days, now any day will do.