Senate passes bill to help farmers with climate change

The Grow for Solutions Act will help with carbon credit.
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill which will give some farmers a financial boost under The Growing Climate Solutions Act.

The Agriculture Department will create a certification program for farmers, ranchers and foresters. The goal is to help them find buyers for their carbon credits.

Major corporations like Microsoft and McDonald's buy carbon credits to help offset their emissions as they try to meet their environmental goals.

Farmers who participate can make money by selling their carbon credits and representatives have sponsored a similar bill in the House, but no debates or votes have been sent for it.

