Amazon Prime Day sales break records

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Sales on Amazon Prime Day shattered records this year and turned out to be the biggest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon's history.

The discount event was held Monday and Tuesday this week and smashed records previously held.

The impressive numbers coming despite the fact that some sellers had said they were not planning to offer deals this year. In fact, Amazon said overall, third party merchants sold more than Amazon itself.

The e-commerce giant said all told, prime members worldwide bought more than 250 million items on Prime Day. Some of the best-selling items were robotic vacuums, coffee makers and crest white strips.

According to Adobe analytics, online spending during the two day period was upwards of $11 billion. That is a 6.1% increase compared to last year's Prime Day in October 2020.