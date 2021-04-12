Phishing Scams
New scam targets people using unemployment website
(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - Unemployment fraud is happening all across the country.
Con artists use emails and texts to direct jobless workers to a fake unemployment website and ask for personal information. Most of these people are not aware that they have been scammed.
Criminals use personal identity to commit fraud and sometimes even sell it on the dark web.
One way to spot a fake site is to double check the URL. It is one tip that will save trouble in the long run.
Comments