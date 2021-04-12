Skip to Content
Consumer
By
New
Published 7:58 pm

Phishing Scams

New scam targets people using unemployment website

(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - Unemployment fraud is happening all across the country.

Con artists use emails and texts to direct jobless workers to a fake unemployment website and ask for personal information. Most of these people are not aware that they have been scammed.

Criminals use personal identity to commit fraud and sometimes even sell it on the dark web.

One way to spot a fake site is to double check the URL. It is one tip that will save trouble in the long run.

As Seen on TV
Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Mercedes was born in San Diego and raised in the border-town of Calexico, California. She is an Imperial Valley native and definitely no stranger to Yuma county.

Mercedes began her journalism career at San Jose State University as she was a part of their campus newscast that aired every Friday, joined “El Espartano Noticias,” and was an on-air talent for the San Jose Film Festival in 2017. Her highlight during that time was the opportunity to interview actress, Jane Lynch.

Mercedes then continued her journey to CSU Sacramento and received her B.A in Journalism and minor in Communication Studies. She did an internship with Telemundo in Sacramento, which allowed her to gain experience and build relationships.

Mercedes believes that everyone has a story and should use their voice to tell it and inspire others.

Outside of work, Mercedes spends time with her friends and family. She is passionate about cooking, baking, traveling, playing guitar and writing songs.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content