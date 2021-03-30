Space Travel
The promise of private space travel is coming closer to reality
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Sir Richard Branson is the billionaire behind the Virgin Group operation and says the spaceship, VSS Imagine, will have test flights this summer including one that he will go on.
Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos tested his latest Blue Origin rocket in January with hopes of one day taking tourists up.
Tesla's Elon Musk has Space X, one of the company's experimental rockets. It blasted off on a cloudy Tuesday in Texas and exploded during the flight. The rocket is designed to come back to Earth.
