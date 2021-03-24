Consumer

The makeup industry is targeting men as their new customer.

(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - The makeup industry is targeting men as working remotely requires one to put in a little extra effort to look their best for their on-camera appearance.

According to this consumer segment on CBS, a marketing firm "Moz," says google search for "men's makeup" has gone up nearly 80% from 2019.

Makeup men use is mostly used subtly to cover dark circle under the eyes and to minimize redness.

There are also many tutorials for first-time makeup users.