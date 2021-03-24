Feature wine in space
Wine that was sent to space for a year is being tasted by experts
(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - Wine bottles that were shipped to space have returned to Earth after one year.
Wine tasters said the wine smelled, tasted and looked different compared to wine that stayed on Earthy.
The project was for scientists to observe how gravity and oxygen affect fermentation.
The mission organizer said that gravity creates tremendous stress on any living species and accelerates some of the natural progressions.
