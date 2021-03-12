Nearly three million women have left the workforce during the pandemic
Many women have left the workforce during the pandemic, including many mothers.
(CBS) - In this segment of consumer news, it is reported that nearly three million women have left the workforce during the pandemic, including many mothers.
One of the reasons being, the lack of childcare availability.
New stimulus relief should be able to help some mothers, but one thing to take into consideration to look hard at expenses and keep money safe.
Comments