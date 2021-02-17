IHOP cancels its National Pancake Day

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - IHOP cancels National Pancake Day in favor of a month long flapjack festival.

According to IHop, is flipping the one-day celebration into a month-long event, issuing an IOU for a free Short Stack to be redeemed throughout the month of April.

To qualify for the offer, IHOP is giving its nearly 9 million existing MyHOP email club members - and those who register for MyHOP by March 31, 2021 – an IOU coupon good for a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes starting on April 1, 2021*. That coupon can be redeemed throughout the month of April in-restaurant or to-go via IHOP.com or the IHOP Mobile App. Anyone who is not a MyHOP member can still get a free Short Stack during this time with a minimum $10 purchase in restaurants or to-go by downloading a coupon via IHOP.com or the IHOP app**.