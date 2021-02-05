Consumer: Jobs Report

Consumer

Hiring remains slow as pandemic continues

According to today's consumer report, "the Department of Labor says the U.S economy added 49,000 jobs in Jan. A turnaround from last month's drop of 227,000 jobs."

The unemployment rate fell from 6.7 to 6.3%.

CBS News Business Analyst, Jill Schlesinger, says economists predict to see growth in the second half of the year.

Those unemployed are feeling scared of not getting a source of income and hope for President Biden's stimulus plan to come into effect soon.