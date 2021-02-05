Consumer: Jobs Report
Hiring remains slow as pandemic continues
According to today's consumer report, "the Department of Labor says the U.S economy added 49,000 jobs in Jan. A turnaround from last month's drop of 227,000 jobs."
The unemployment rate fell from 6.7 to 6.3%.
CBS News Business Analyst, Jill Schlesinger, says economists predict to see growth in the second half of the year.
Those unemployed are feeling scared of not getting a source of income and hope for President Biden's stimulus plan to come into effect soon.
