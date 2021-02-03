Game Day Ads

Consumer

Some major brands are shifting their strategies on advertising their products

Game day is the biggest day in the year for major brands to show off their products through creative ads. The audience is usually targeted to roughly 100 million people.

This year pitches of ad ideas are different due to the pandemic.

Some of the major advertisers will be sitting their commercial debuts out, while other are trying to be fitting with the times. Brands will be shifting their strategies this year.

Authenticity is one of the strategies one of the companies will have to better relate to their audience. Other companies will be going for more comfortable themes and celebrities to present their product.

Either way, advertisers will display their ads as best and most fitting with our time.