Tips for seasoned job seekers

Opportunities in the job market during a pandemic

The Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is willing to help job seekers a new job.

Career expert, Lea Soto-Graham, says that using your contacts from your previous job may better help you to find openings.

Graham says that there are several trades looking for people with experience.

Graham continues to say that, "we're seeing that job opportunities like retail, caregiving, and contact centers are pretty high in demand and if you're an older worker this could align well with what you're looking for, for your future opportunities. So if you're interested in specific jobs or different things like trainings visit us at the Goodwill Yuma Career Center and we will help you get connected."

Graham also reminds seasoned job seekers that it may be time to look into updating their skills by way of computer training.