More snacking is expected during Super Bowl
Frito-Lay estimates that their will be a 21% increase in snacking during this year's Super Bowl.
The company takes the data from its "U.S Snack Index One," a poll on consumer snacking habits.
The index also found that upwards of 40% of Americans are snacking more than they did in 2020.
Eight in ten of those Americans are planning to watch the game . Super Bowl is still expected to be the most viewed event of the year.
"Super Bowl Sunday is one of the year's biggest snacking days," according to retail sales data.
